From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.

Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Intf.LIN.Term

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Configures the NI-XNET interface LIN connector (port) onboard termination.

The default value is Off (disabled).

spd-note-note
Note

You can modify this property only when the interface is stopped. This property does not take effect until the interface is started.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:LIN:Termination

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read/Write

The Interface:LIN:Termination property is a ring (enumerated list) with two values: Off (0, disabled) and On (1, Enabled).

Per the LIN 2.1 standard, the Master ECU has a ~1 kΩ termination resistor between Vbat and Vbus. Therefore, use this property only if you are using your interface as the master and do not already have external termination.

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics