Intf.LIN.Term

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
Configures the NI-XNET interface LIN connector (port) onboard termination.
The default value is Off (disabled).
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:LIN:Termination
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
The Interface:LIN:Termination property is a ring (enumerated list) with two values: Off (0, disabled) and On (1, Enabled).
Per the LIN 2.1 standard, the Master ECU has a ~1 kΩ termination resistor between Vbat and Vbus. Therefore, use this property only if you are using your interface as the master and do not already have external termination.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application