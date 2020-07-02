Intf.LIN.Schedules

When the interface is master, you can wire one of these schedules to XNET Write (State LIN Schedule Change) to request a schedule change.

When the interface does not act as a master, you cannot control the schedule, and XNET Write (State LIN Schedule Change) returns an error if it cannot set the interface into master mode (for example, if the interface already is started).

This array of XNET LIN Schedule I/O names is the same list as the XNET Cluster:LIN:Schedules property used to configure the session.