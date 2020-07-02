From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.

Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Intf.LIN.Schedules

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Provides the list of schedules for use when the NI-XNET LIN interface acts as a master (Interface:LIN:Master? is True).

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:LIN:Schedules

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read

When the interface is master, you can wire one of these schedules to XNET Write (State LIN Schedule Change) to request a schedule change.

When the interface does not act as a master, you cannot control the schedule, and XNET Write (State LIN Schedule Change) returns an error if it cannot set the interface into master mode (for example, if the interface already is started).

This array of XNET LIN Schedule I/O names is the same list as the XNET Cluster:LIN:Schedules property used to configure the session.

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics