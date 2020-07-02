Intf.LIN.Schedules

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Provides the list of schedules for use when the NI-XNET LIN interface acts as a master (Interface:LIN:Master? is True).
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:LIN:Schedules
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read
When the interface is master, you can wire one of these schedules to XNET Write (State LIN Schedule Change) to request a schedule change.
When the interface does not act as a master, you cannot control the schedule, and XNET Write (State LIN Schedule Change) returns an error if it cannot set the interface into master mode (for example, if the interface already is started).
This array of XNET LIN Schedule I/O names is the same list as the XNET Cluster:LIN:Schedules property used to configure the session.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application