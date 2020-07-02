Intf.LIN.OutStrmSlvRspListByNAD

For LIN, the array of frames to replay might contain multiple slave response frames, each with the same slave response identifier, but each having been transmitted by a different slave (per the NAD value in the data payload). This means that processing slave response frames for replay requires two levels of filtering.

First, you can include or exclude the slave response frame or ID for replay using Interface:Output Stream List or Interface:Output Stream List By ID. If you do not include the slave response frame or ID for replay, no slave responses are transmitted. If you do include the slave response frame or ID for replay, you can use the Output Stream Slave Response List by NAD property to filter which slave responses (per the NAD values in the array) are transmitted. This property is always inclusive, regardless of the replay mode (inclusive or exclusive).

If the NAD is in the list and the response frame or ID has been enabled for replay, any slave response for that NAD is transmitted. If the NAD is not in the list, no slave response for that NAD is transmitted. The property's data type is an array of unsigned 32-bit integer (u32). Currently, only byte 0 is required to hold the NAD value. The remaining bits are reserved for future use.