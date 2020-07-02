Intf.LIN.DiagP2min

The minimum time (in seconds) between reception of the last frame of the diagnostic request message and transmission of the response for the first frame in the diagnostic response message by the slave.
This property applies only to the interface as slave. An attempt to write the property for interface as master results in error nxErrInvalidPropertyValue being reported.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:LIN:Diagnostics P2min
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application