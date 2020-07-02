Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Intf.LIN.DiagP2min

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: February 7, 2020

The minimum time (in seconds) between reception of the last frame of the diagnostic request message and transmission of the response for the first frame in the diagnostic response message by the slave.

This property applies only to the interface as slave. An attempt to write the property for interface as master results in error nxErrInvalidPropertyValue being reported.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:LIN:Diagnostics P2min

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics