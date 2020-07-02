Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Intf.FlexRay.WakeupCh

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Specifies the channel the FlexRay interface (node) uses to send a wakeup pattern.

This property is used only when the XNET Session Interface:FlexRay:Sleep property is set to Remote Wake.

This property corresponds to the pWakeupChannel node parameter in the FlexRay Protocol Specification.

The values supported for this property (enumeration) are A = 0 and B = 1.

You can overwrite the default value by writing this property prior to starting the FlexRay interface.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:FlexRay:Wakeup Channel

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

