Intf.FlexRay.WakeupCh

Specifies the channel the FlexRay interface (node) uses to send a wakeup pattern.

This property is used only when the XNET Session Interface:FlexRay:Sleep property is set to Remote Wake.

This property corresponds to the pWakeupChannel node parameter in the FlexRay Protocol Specification.

The values supported for this property (enumeration) are A = 0 and B = 1.

You can overwrite the default value by writing this property prior to starting the FlexRay interface.

Data type: