Intf.FlexRay.WakeupCh

Specifies the channel the FlexRay interface (node) uses to send a wakeup pattern.
This property is used only when the XNET Session Interface:FlexRay:Sleep property is set to Remote Wake.
This property corresponds to the pWakeupChannel node parameter in the FlexRay Protocol Specification.
The values supported for this property (enumeration) are A = 0 and B = 1.
You can overwrite the default value by writing this property prior to starting the FlexRay interface.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:FlexRay:Wakeup Channel
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application