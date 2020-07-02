Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Intf.FlexRay.SyncChBOdd

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Returns an array of sync frames (slot IDs) transmitted or received on channel B during the last odd cycle.

This read-only property returns an array in which each element holds the slot ID of a sync frame. If the interface is not started, this returns an empty array. If you start the interface, but it fails to communicate (integrate), this property may be helpful in diagnosing the problem.

This property can be read any time prior to closing the FlexRay interface.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:FlexRay:Sync Frames Channel B Odd

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

