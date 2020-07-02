Intf.FlexRay.SyncChBOdd

Returns an array of sync frames (slot IDs) transmitted or received on channel B during the last odd cycle.

This read-only property returns an array in which each element holds the slot ID of a sync frame. If the interface is not started, this returns an empty array. If you start the interface, but it fails to communicate (integrate), this property may be helpful in diagnosing the problem.

This property can be read any time prior to closing the FlexRay interface.

Data type: