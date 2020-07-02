From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

Intf.FlexRay.StatisticsEn?

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Configures whether to enable reporting of FlexRay error statistics.

When this Boolean property is false (default), calls to XNET Read (State FlexRay Statistics) always return zero for each statistic. To enable FlexRay statistics, set this property to true in your application.

You can overwrite the default value prior to starting the FlexRay interface.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:FlexRay:Statistics Enabled?

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

