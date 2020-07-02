Intf.FlexRay.StatisticsEn?

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
Configures whether to enable reporting of FlexRay error statistics.
When this Boolean property is false (default), calls to XNET Read (State FlexRay Statistics) always return zero for each statistic. To enable FlexRay statistics, set this property to true in your application.
You can overwrite the default value prior to starting the FlexRay interface.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:FlexRay:Statistics Enabled?
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application