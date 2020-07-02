From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

Intf.FlexRay.RateCorr

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Provides the rate correction value. Expressed in microticks. The rate correction synchronizes frequency. This property is read-only.

The value indicates the number of microticks added to or subtracted from the configured number of microticks in a cycle, to synchronize the interface to the FlexRay network.

The value is returned as a signed 32-bit integer (I32). The rate correction value calculation takes place in the static segment of an odd cycle, based on values measured in an even-odd double cycle.

This property can be read prior to closing the FlexRay interface.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:FlexRay:Rate Correction

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

