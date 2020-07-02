Intf.FlexRay.RateCorr

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Provides the rate correction value. Expressed in microticks. The rate correction synchronizes frequency. This property is read-only.
The value indicates the number of microticks added to or subtracted from the configured number of microticks in a cycle, to synchronize the interface to the FlexRay network.
The value is returned as a signed 32-bit integer (I32). The rate correction value calculation takes place in the static segment of an odd cycle, based on values measured in an even-odd double cycle.
This property can be read prior to closing the FlexRay interface.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:FlexRay:Rate Correction
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application