Intf.FlexRay.RateCorr

Provides the rate correction value. Expressed in microticks. The rate correction synchronizes frequency. This property is read-only.

The value indicates the number of microticks added to or subtracted from the configured number of microticks in a cycle, to synchronize the interface to the FlexRay network.

The value is returned as a signed 32-bit integer (I32). The rate correction value calculation takes place in the static segment of an odd cycle, based on values measured in an even-odd double cycle.

This property can be read prior to closing the FlexRay interface.

Data type: