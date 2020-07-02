Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Intf.FlexRay.MicInitOffB

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Number of microticks between the closest macrotick boundary described by the Macro Initial Offset Ch B Interface property and the secondary time reference point. Applies to channel B only. Expressed in microticks (0-240).

This parameter depends on the Interface:FlexRay:Delay Compensation property for Channel B, and therefore you must set it independently for each channel.

This property corresponds to the pMicroInitialOffset[B] node parameter in the FlexRay Protocol Specification.

You can overwrite the default value by writing a value within the specified range to this property prior to starting the FlexRay interface.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:FlexRay:Micro Initial Offset Ch B

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

