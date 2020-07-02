Intf.FlexRay.MicInitOffB

Number of microticks between the closest macrotick boundary described by the Macro Initial Offset Ch B Interface property and the secondary time reference point. Applies to channel B only. Expressed in microticks (0-240).
This parameter depends on the Interface:FlexRay:Delay Compensation property for Channel B, and therefore you must set it independently for each channel.
This property corresponds to the pMicroInitialOffset[B] node parameter in the FlexRay Protocol Specification.
You can overwrite the default value by writing a value within the specified range to this property prior to starting the FlexRay interface.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:FlexRay:Micro Initial Offset Ch B
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application