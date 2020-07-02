Intf.FlexRay.MicInitOffA

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
Specifies the number of microticks between the closest macrotick boundary described by the Macro Initial Offset Ch A Interface property and the secondary time reference point. Applies to channel A only. Expressed in microticks (0-240).
This parameter depends on the Interface:FlexRay:Delay Compensation property for Channel A, and therefore you must set it independently for each channel.
This property corresponds to the pMicroInitialOffset[A] node parameter in the FlexRay Protocol Specification.
You can overwrite the default value by writing a value within the specified range to this property prior to starting the FlexRay interface.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:FlexRay:Micro Initial Offset Ch A
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application