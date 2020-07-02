Intf.FlexRay.LatestTx

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Number of the last minislot in which a frame transmission can start in the dynamic segment (0-7981). This property is read-only, because it is calculated using the frames in the dynamic segment that you specify for transmit.
This property corresponds to the pLatestTx node parameter in the FlexRay Protocol Specification.
This property can be read any time prior to closing the FlexRay interface.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:FlexRay:Latest Tx
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application