Intf.FlexRay.LatestTx

Number of the last minislot in which a frame transmission can start in the dynamic segment (0-7981). This property is read-only, because it is calculated using the frames in the dynamic segment that you specify for transmit.

This property corresponds to the pLatestTx node parameter in the FlexRay Protocol Specification.

This property can be read any time prior to closing the FlexRay interface.

Data type: