From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.

Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Intf.FlexRay.LatestTx

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Number of the last minislot in which a frame transmission can start in the dynamic segment (0-7981). This property is read-only, because it is calculated using the frames in the dynamic segment that you specify for transmit.

This property corresponds to the pLatestTx node parameter in the FlexRay Protocol Specification.

This property can be read any time prior to closing the FlexRay interface.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:FlexRay:Latest Tx

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics