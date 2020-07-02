Intf.FlexRay.DelayCompB

Specifies the value that the XNET FlexRay interface (node) uses to compensate for reception delays on channel B.

This takes into account the assumed propagation delay up to the maximum allowed propagation delay (Propagation Delay Max) for microticks in the 0.0125–0.05 range. In practice, you should apply the minimum of the propagation delays of all sync nodes.

This property corresponds to the pDelayCompensation[B] node parameter in the FlexRay Protocol Specification.

The property range is 0–200 MT.

You can overwrite the default value by writing a value within the specified range to this property prior to starting the FlexRay interface.

Data type: