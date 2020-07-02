Intf.FlexRay.AlwHltClk?

Controls the transition of the interface to the POC:halt-state due to a clock synchronization errors (boolean).
If set to true, the node can transition to the POC: halt state. If set to false, the node does not transition to the POC: halt state and remains in the POC: normal passive state, allowing for self recovery.
This property corresponds to the pAllowHaltDueToClock node parameter in the FlexRay Protocol Specification.
The property is a Boolean flag. The default value of this property is false.
You can overwrite the default value by writing a value within the specified range to this property prior to starting the FlexRay interface. Refer to XNET Read (State FlexRay Comm) for more information about the POC: halt and POC: normal passive states.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:FlexRay:Allow Halt Due to Clock?
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application