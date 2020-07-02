Intf.Enet.Time.Prot

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Specifies the time synchronization protocol that the clock is using.
This protocol is indicated in all time sync messages that are transmitted by the session's interface (port). The Protocol property uses a ring (enumerated list) with the following values:
|Enumeration
|Value
|Description
|IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011
|0
|IEEE Standard 802.1AS-2011: Timing and Synchronization for Time-Sensitive Applications in Bridged Local Area Networks.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:Time Sync:Protocol
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application