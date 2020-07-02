From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.

Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Intf.Enet.Time.Prot

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Specifies the time synchronization protocol that the clock is using.

This protocol is indicated in all time sync messages that are transmitted by the session's interface (port). The Protocol property uses a ring (enumerated list) with the following values:

Enumeration Value Description
IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011 0 IEEE Standard 802.1AS-2011: Timing and Synchronization for Time-Sensitive Applications in Bridged Local Area Networks.
spd-note-note
Note

This property currently supports only one protocol; in future releases, it may be expanded to support additional protocols.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:Time Sync:Protocol

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics