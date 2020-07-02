Intf.Enet.Time.ProtEn?

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
Enables (runs) or disables the time synchronization protocol.
When this property is True, the protocol transmits and receives messages in order to synchronize time with its neighboring ports.
When this property is False, the protocol does not transmit messages, and messages received for the protocol are ignored.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:Time Sync:Protocol Enabled?
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
This property must be written to false prior to changing the value of the Protocol property. All other writable Time Sync properties can be changed while this property is True.
The Protocol Enabled? property is created only when at least one XNET Session exists on the Ethernet interface; therefore, this property is effectively False when no XNET Session is created. The time synchronization protocol does not run outside the context of XNET sessions.
This property is not associated with the state of input/output on the session (refer to State Models). It is possible to enable the time synchronization protocol prior to starting the session (e.g., to wait for Synced? to equal True prior to timestamping received frames). It is also possible to start the session with the time synchronization protocol disabled, in which case frames from Read (Frame Ethernet) contain a network synced? flag of False.
For the Protocol of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011, a property value of True corresponds to running the clock's protocol, as described in 7.4 of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011. A property value of True does not necessarily indicate that time is synchronized with the neighboring port. The AS Capable property is used to determine if the neighboring port is running 802.1AS.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application