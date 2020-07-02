From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

Intf.Enet.Time.Pri2

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

The best master clock algorithm (BMCA) uses this property as a secondary comparison, after comparing the properties for clock quality, and before using Clock ID as a tie-breaker. Lower values take precedence.

Valid values range from 0 to 255.

For the Protocol of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011, this property corresponds to the priority1 attribute, specified in 14.2.6 of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:Time Sync:Priority2

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

