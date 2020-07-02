Intf.Enet.Time.Port.SyncStat

Synced 0 The clock using the time synchronization protocol is successfully synchronized with other clocks in the network. This value is returned when the time synchronization protocol's Synced property is True.

EnetLinkDown 1 The interface cannot transmit or receive frames (packets).

ProtocolDisabled 2 Time synchronization protocol is disabled.

MeasuringPropDelay 3 The port is exchanging messages to measure Propagation Delay, but the port is not sending time (master) or receiving time (slave).

MasterPendingAnnounce 4 The Port State is master with the BMCA enabled and is waiting until at least two Announce Intervals have elapsed before declaring the port synchronized. This avoids reporting a false-positive when the best master clock algorithm (BMCA) has not finished electing the best master.

WaitingForMaster 5 The Port State is slave and a sync message has not been received from the master.

SyncingToMaster 6 The Port State is slave and the XNET clock adjustment algorithm (servo) has not reached its final state (calibrated). A sufficient number of messages need to be exchanged so that synchronization quality (e.g., Offset From Master) is unlikely to improve significantly, but no fixed metric is applied as a threshold.

PeerNotProtoCapable 7 The time synchronization protocol is not detecting a neighbor that is running the protocol according to the requirements in the standard.

PropDelayExceedsTreshold 8 For IEEE Std 802.1AS, the measured propagation delay exceeds the value specified by the property Propagation Delay Threshold. As a result, the time synchronization protocol sets the AS Capable? property to False.

SyncReceiptTimeout 9 The Port State is slave and the time synchronization protocol has not received a sync message from the Master in at least the number of sync intervals specified by the Sync Receipt Timeout property.

FrequencyOutOfRange 10 The Port State is slave and the grandmaster clock has exceeded the frequency range of the XNET clock (±100 ppm).

SyncIntervalOutOfRange 11 The Port State is slave and the master is sending sync messages outside of the supported sync interval range.