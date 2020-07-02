Intf.Enet.Time.Port.SyncStat

Provides the current synchronization status of the time synchronization protocol.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:Time Sync:Port:Sync Status
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read
This property uses a ring (enumerated list) with the following values.
|Enumeration
|Value
|Description
|Synced
|0
|The clock using the time synchronization protocol is successfully synchronized with other clocks in the network. This value is returned when the time synchronization protocol's Synced property is True.
|EnetLinkDown
|1
|The interface cannot transmit or receive frames (packets).
|ProtocolDisabled
|2
|Time synchronization protocol is disabled.
|MeasuringPropDelay
|3
|The port is exchanging messages to measure Propagation Delay, but the port is not sending time (master) or receiving time (slave).
|MasterPendingAnnounce
|4
|The Port State is master with the BMCA enabled and is waiting until at least two Announce Intervals have elapsed before declaring the port synchronized. This avoids reporting a false-positive when the best master clock algorithm (BMCA) has not finished electing the best master.
|WaitingForMaster
|5
|The Port State is slave and a sync message has not been received from the master.
|SyncingToMaster
|6
|The Port State is slave and the XNET clock adjustment algorithm (servo) has not reached its final state (calibrated). A sufficient number of messages need to be exchanged so that synchronization quality (e.g., Offset From Master) is unlikely to improve significantly, but no fixed metric is applied as a threshold.
|PeerNotProtoCapable
|7
|The time synchronization protocol is not detecting a neighbor that is running the protocol according to the requirements in the standard.
|PropDelayExceedsTreshold
|8
|For IEEE Std 802.1AS, the measured propagation delay exceeds the value specified by the property Propagation Delay Threshold. As a result, the time synchronization protocol sets the AS Capable? property to False.
|SyncReceiptTimeout
|9
|The Port State is slave and the time synchronization protocol has not received a sync message from the Master in at least the number of sync intervals specified by the Sync Receipt Timeout property.
|FrequencyOutOfRange
|10
|The Port State is slave and the grandmaster clock has exceeded the frequency range of the XNET clock (±100 ppm).
|SyncIntervalOutOfRange
|11
|The Port State is slave and the master is sending sync messages outside of the supported sync interval range.
|MultipleMastersDetected
|12
|The Port State is configured as master with the BMCA disabled and another master has been detected by the time synchronization protocol.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application