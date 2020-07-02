From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

Intf.Enet.Time.Port.St.TxPDReq

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

A count of the number of Pdelay_Req messages transmitted.

For the Protocol of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011, this property corresponds to the txPdelayRequestCount parameter as described in 14.7.14 of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:Time Sync:Port:Statistics:Tx Pdelay Request Count

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

