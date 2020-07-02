Intf.Enet.Time.Port.PortSt

Provides the current state of the port.
This property uses a ring (enumerated list) with the following values:
|Enumeration
|Value
|Description
|Disabled
|3
|The protocol is disabled on the port. No protocol messages are transmitted in this state. The port discards received messages for the protocol. The port is in this state when Protocol Enabled? is False.
|Master
|6
|Port is sending time. If the clock has only one port, the port is acting as grandmaster.
|Passive
|7
|Port is exchanging messages to measure Propagation Delay but is not sending time (Master) or receiving time (Slave).
|Slave
|9
|Port is receiving time. In IEEE Std 802.1AS, the port is not necessarily synchronized (calibrated). In IEEE Std 1588, the port is assumed to be synchronized.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:Time Sync:Port:Port State
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read
For the Protocol of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011, this property corresponds to the portRole parameter, specified in 14.6.3 of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011, which in turn references 8.2.5.3.1 of IEEE Std 1588-2008. The only valid values for IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011 are Disabled, Master, Slave, and Passive.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application