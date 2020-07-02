Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Intf.Enet.Time.Port.AScap?

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Returns True if the neighboring port is running the protocol according to the requirements in the standard; it returns False otherwise.

This property is specific to the IEEE Std 802.1AS Protocol and corresponds to the asCapable parameter as described in 14.6.6 of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:Time Sync:Port:AS Capable?

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

