Intf.Enet.Time.Port.AScap?

Returns True if the neighboring port is running the protocol according to the requirements in the standard; it returns False otherwise.
This property is specific to the IEEE Std 802.1AS Protocol and corresponds to the asCapable parameter as described in 14.6.6 of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:Time Sync:Port:AS Capable?
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application