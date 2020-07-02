Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Intf.Enet.Time.Port.AnnTmout

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

If Port State is Slave, this property configures the number of announce intervals to wait without receiving an announce message before assuming that the neighboring Master is no longer available and that the best master clock algorithm (BMCA) needs to run, if enabled.

For the Protocol of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011, this property corresponds to the announceReceiptTimeout parameter as described in 14.6.13 of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:Time Sync:Port:Announce Receipt Timeout

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

