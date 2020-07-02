Intf.Enet.Time.Port.AnnTmout

If Port State is Slave, this property configures the number of announce intervals to wait without receiving an announce message before assuming that the neighboring Master is no longer available and that the best master clock algorithm (BMCA) needs to run, if enabled.

For the Protocol of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011, this property corresponds to the announceReceiptTimeout parameter as described in 14.6.13 of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011.

Data type: