Intf.Enet.Time.ClkOffVar

Provides an estimate of the precision of the timestamping that the clock uses for the protocol.

This estimate depends on the stability of the hardware clock (e.g., oscillator), as well as any error introduced in the timestamping process. The estimate is a second-order statistic on the variation of the frequency of the hardware clock. Valid values range from 0 to 65535.

The BMCA uses this property in its comparison of clock quality.

For the Protocol of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011, this property corresponds to the offsetScaledLogVariance attribute, specified in 14.2.5 of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011, which in turn references 7.6.3 of IEEE Std 1588-2008.

Data type: