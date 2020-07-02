Intf.Enet.Time.BMCA?

When this property is True, Protocol runs the BMCA. The Port State property is determined from operation of the BMCA. The XNET interface is capable of acting as a grandmaster. Therefore, the BMCA can set the Port State property to Slave (i.e., XNET interface receives time) or Master (XNET interface sends time). The Port State Configured property is not used while the BMCA is enabled. The BMCA uses the following properties in order for its selection of grandmaster (with exceptions for topology):

Priority1

Clock Class

Clock Accuracy

Clock Offset Scaled Log Variance

Priority2

Clock ID

When this property is False, the BMCA is not operational. The False value is useful for in-vehicle applications in which the topology for time synchronization is considered to be part of the vehicle's static design. The Port State Configured property must be written in order to specify the Master or Slave state for the port. The read-only Port State property reflects Port State Configured. When an XNET session is started on a port that is set to Tap mode, this property becomes read only and its value cannot be modified.