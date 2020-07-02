Intf.Enet.OsAdapterName

Returns the name of this XNET session's Ethernet interface as represented in the OS. On XNET Ethernet products, each port can be accessed as an XNET interface or by using an operating system API for Ethernet.
On Windows, this is the network adapter name.
On Linux, this is the network interface name and is the same as the Network Adapter Description property
This name is used in applications such as Wireshark.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:OS Network Adapter Name
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application