Intf.Enet.OsAdapterName

Returns the name of this XNET session's Ethernet interface as represented in the OS. On XNET Ethernet products, each port can be accessed as an XNET interface or by using an operating system API for Ethernet.

On Windows, this is the network adapter name.

On Linux, this is the network interface name and is the same as the Network Adapter Description property

This name is used in applications such as Wireshark.

Data type: