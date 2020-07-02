Intf.Enet.MacAddr

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
Indicates the MAC address that uniquely identifies the XNET Interface in the network. This MAC address applies to the endpoint as well as the OS stack.
The MAC address is an individual (unicast) EUI-48 MAC address that is assigned to the hardware according to the requirements of IEEE Std 802. The MAC address is returned as a string of six octets. Each octet consists of two hexadecimal (0-9, A-F) digits; the octets are separated by colon. For example, 00:80:2F:AB:CD:EF.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:MAC Address
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application