Intf.Enet.LinkSpeedConf

Indicates the link speed that is configured for the Ethernet interface. This property is configured using NI-MAX or the System Configuration property Link Speed Configured.
LinkSpeedConfigured is a ring (enumerated list) with the following values:
|Enumeration
|Value
|Description
|1
|100 Mb/s
|The Ethernet interface is configured for 100 Mb/s (Fast Ethernet) capability.
|2
|1000 Mb/s
|The Ethernet interface is configured for 1000 Mb/s (Gigabit) capability.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:Link Speed Configured
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application