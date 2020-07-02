Intf.Enet.LinkSpeedConf

Indicates the link speed that is configured for the Ethernet interface. This property is configured using NI-MAX or the System Configuration property Link Speed Configured.

LinkSpeedConfigured is a ring (enumerated list) with the following values:

Enumeration Value Description 1 100 Mb/s The Ethernet interface is configured for 100 Mb/s (Fast Ethernet) capability. 2 1000 Mb/s The Ethernet interface is configured for 1000 Mb/s (Gigabit) capability.

Data type: