Intf.Enet.LinkSpeedConf

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Indicates the link speed that is configured for the Ethernet interface. This property is configured using NI-MAX or the System Configuration property Link Speed Configured.

LinkSpeedConfigured is a ring (enumerated list) with the following values:

Enumeration Value Description
1 100 Mb/s The Ethernet interface is configured for 100 Mb/s (Fast Ethernet) capability.
2 1000 Mb/s The Ethernet interface is configured for 1000 Mb/s (Gigabit) capability.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:Link Speed Configured

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

