Intf.Enet.JumboFrames

Indicates the jumbo frame setting for the interface. You can configure this property using NI-MAX or the System Configuration Jumbo Frames property in LabVIEW.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:Jumbo Frames
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read
The Jumbo Frames property is a ring (enumerated list) with the following values:
|Enumeration
|Value
|Description
|Disabled
|0
|Monitor and OS stack paths will not receive jumbo frames.
|9018 Bytes
|1
|Jumbo frames up to 9018 bytes can be received on the monitor and OS stack paths.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application