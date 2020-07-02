From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.

Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Intf.Enet.JumboFrames

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Indicates the jumbo frame setting for the interface. You can configure this property using NI-MAX or the System Configuration Jumbo Frames property in LabVIEW.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:Jumbo Frames

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read

The Jumbo Frames property is a ring (enumerated list) with the following values:

Enumeration Value Description
Disabled 0 Monitor and OS stack paths will not receive jumbo frames.
9018 Bytes 1 Jumbo frames up to 9018 bytes can be received on the monitor and OS stack paths.
spd-note-note
Note

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics