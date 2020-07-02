Intf.Enet.Ept.TxBandw

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Configures the maximum bandwidth for the credit-based shaper algorithm specified in IEEE Std 802.1Q, which is used for all transmissions from the endpoint.
The value for this property is in units of bits per second.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:Endpoint:Transmit Bandwidth
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
The Transmit Bandwidth property applies when you call XNET Write (Frame Ethernet) to transmit frames using an endpoint session. The endpoint is the highest importance for transmit, and the OS stack is lower importance. This property corresponds to the adminIdleSlope parameter as described in IEEE Std 802.1Q. The default value corresponds to 75% of a 100 Mb/s link.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application