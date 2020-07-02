Intf.CAN.TxIoMode

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Specifies the I/O Mode the interface uses when transmitting a CAN frame.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:CAN:Transmit I/O Mode
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
By default, this property matches the XNET Cluster CAN:I/O Mode property. However, even if the interface is in CAN FD+BRS mode, you can force it to transmit frames in the standard CAN format. For this purpose, set this property to CAN.
The Transmit I/O mode may not exceed the mode set by the XNET Cluster CAN:I/O Mode property.
This property is not supported in CAN FD+BRS ISO mode. If you are using ISO CAN FD mode, you define the transmit I/O mode in the database with the I/O Mode property of the frame. When a database is not used (for example, in frame stream mode), define the transmit I/O mode with the frame type field of the frame data.) Note that ISO CAN FD mode is the default mode for CAN FD in NI-XNET.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application