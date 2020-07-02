From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

Table Of Contents

Intf.CAN.TxIoMode

Version:
Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Specifies the I/O Mode the interface uses when transmitting a CAN frame.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:CAN:Transmit I/O Mode

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read/Write

By default, this property matches the XNET Cluster CAN:I/O Mode property. However, even if the interface is in CAN FD+BRS mode, you can force it to transmit frames in the standard CAN format. For this purpose, set this property to CAN.

The Transmit I/O mode may not exceed the mode set by the XNET Cluster CAN:I/O Mode property.

spd-note-note
Note

This property is not supported in CAN FD+BRS ISO mode. If you are using ISO CAN FD mode, you define the transmit I/O mode in the database with the I/O Mode property of the frame. When a database is not used (for example, in frame stream mode), define the transmit I/O mode with the frame type field of the frame data.) Note that ISO CAN FD mode is the default mode for CAN FD in NI-XNET.

spd-note-note
Note

This property affects only the transmission of frames. Even if you set the transmit I/O mode to CAN, the interface still can receive frames in FD modes (if the XNET Cluster CAN:I/O Mode property is configured in an FD mode).

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

