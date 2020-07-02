From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Determines how often the NI-XNET firmware notifies the driver of frames being consumed from the output queue.
Note that this property should usually not be changed; it is provided for advanced users.
Data type:
Long Name: Frame:Output Queue Update Frequency
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Write
The value is given in 6-byte packets. The maximum value is 0xFFFF bytes, which results in 10922 6-byte packets. Setting the property to 0 will use the internally defined update frequency.
The default value is 0, which means the update frequency is an internally selected rate that depends on the queue size. Very large queues can cause updates to be delayed. This property can be used to make the updates more frequently.
This property affects the active frame object in the session. Review the Frame:Active property to learn more about setting a property on an active frame.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application