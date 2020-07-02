From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.

Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Ethernet:Logging:Mode

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: February 5, 2020

Enables or disables logging.

The value is Off by default; to enable logging, you must write this property to the log.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Ethernet:Logging:Mode

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read/Write

The Ethernet:Logging:Mode property uses a ring (enumerated list) with the following values:

String Value Description
Off 0 Disable logging for the session.
Log 1 Enable logging for the session. You cannot read data using XNET Read when using this mode. If you require access to the data, read from the log file.

When logging is enabled, you must use the Filepath property to specify a valid path for the log file.

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics