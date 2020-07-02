From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Enables or disables logging.
The value is Off by default; to enable logging, you must write this property to the log.
Data type:
Long Name: Ethernet:Logging:Mode
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
The Ethernet:Logging:Mode property uses a ring (enumerated list) with the following values:
|String
|Value
|Description
|Off
|0
|Disable logging for the session.
|Log
|1
|Enable logging for the session. You cannot read data using XNET Read when using this mode. If you require access to the data, read from the log file.
When logging is enabled, you must use the Filepath property to specify a valid path for the log file.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application