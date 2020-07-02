From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Specifies the path to the file in which you want to log data. The file must use the .pcap extension.
No default file path is provided; you must write this property with a valid file path when you use the Mode property to enable logging. The operation used to create the file is determined by the Operation property.
Data type:
Long Name: Ethernet:Logging:Filepath
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application