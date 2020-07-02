From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.

Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Application Protocol

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: February 5, 2020

Returns the application protocol that the session uses.

The database used with the XNET Create Session VI determines the application protocol.

0 None
1 J1939

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Application Protocol

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics