Returns the application protocol that the session uses.
The database used with the XNET Create Session VI determines the application protocol.
|0
|None
|1
|J1939
Data type:
Long Name: Application Protocol
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application