Signals

Last Modified: September 16, 2019

Returns an array referencing all signals in the PDU, including static and dynamic signals and the multiplexer signal.

This property is read only. You can add signals to a PDU using XNET Database Create Object and remove them using XNET Database Delete Object.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Signals

Class: XNET PDU

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

