Returns an array referencing all signals in the PDU, including static and dynamic signals and the multiplexer signal.
This property is read only. You can add signals to a PDU using XNET Database Create Object and remove them using XNET Database Delete Object.
Data type:
Long Name: Signals
Class: XNET PDU
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application