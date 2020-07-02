Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Mux.Subframes

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Returns an array of subframes contained in the multiplexed PDU (array of XNET Subframe I/O Name).

A subframe defines a group of signals transmitted using the same multiplexer value. Only one subframe is transmitted in the PDU at a time.

You can define a subframe by creating a subframe object as a child of a PDU.

