Mux.Subframes

Returns an array of subframes contained in the multiplexed PDU (array of XNET Subframe I/O Name).
A subframe defines a group of signals transmitted using the same multiplexer value. Only one subframe is transmitted in the PDU at a time.
You can define a subframe by creating a subframe object as a child of a PDU.
Data type:
Long Name: Subframes
Class: XNET PDU
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application