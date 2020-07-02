Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Priority

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Priority of this run-once LIN schedule when multiple run-once schedules are pending for execution.

The valid range for this property is 1–254. Lower values correspond to higher priority.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Priority

Class: XNET LIN Schedule

Permissions: Read/Write

This property applies only when the Run Mode property is Once. Run-once schedule requests are queued for execution based on this property. When all run-once schedules have completed, the master returns to the previously running continuous schedule (or null).

Run-continuous schedule requests are not queued. Only the most recent run-continuous schedule is used, and it executes only if no run-once schedule is pending. Therefore, a run-continuous schedule has an effective priority of 255, but this property is not used.

Null schedule requests take effect immediately and supercede any running run-once or run-continuous schedule. The queue of pending run-once schedule requests is flushed (emptied without running them). Therefore, a null schedule has an effective priority of 0, but this property is not used.

This property is not read from the database, but is handled like a database property. After opening the database, the default value is returned, and you can change the property. But similar to database properties, you cannot change it after a session is created.

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

