XNET LIN Schedule Entry Properties

|Name
|Description
|CollResSched
|LIN schedule that resolves a collision for this event-triggered entry.
|Delay
|Time from the start of this entry (slot) to the start of the next entry.
|EventID
|Event-triggered entry identifier.
|Frames
|Array of frames for this LIN schedule entry.
|NameShort
|Short name (string) identifying the LIN schedule entry.
|NodeConfFFDataBytes
|Array of 8 bytes containing raw data for LIN node configuration.
|Schedule
|LIN schedule that uses this entry.
|Type
|Determines the mechanism used to transfer frames in this schedule entry (slot).