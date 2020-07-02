Lowercase letters (a–z), uppercase letters (A–Z), numbers, and the underscore (_) are valid characters for the short name. The space ( ), period (.), and other special characters are not supported within the name. The short name must begin with a letter (uppercase or lowercase) or underscore, and not a number.

You can write this property to change the schedule entry’s short name. When you do this and then use the original XNET LIN schedule entry that contains the old name, errors can result because the old name cannot be found. Follow these steps to avoid this problem: