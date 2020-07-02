From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Short name (string) identifying the LIN schedule entry.

The I/O name (long name) contains qualifiers, such as database name, to ensure that it is unique. If you write this property, it changes both short and long name.

The short name is limited to 128 characters. A schedule entry name must be unique for all entries in the same schedule.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Name (Short)

Class: XNET LIN Schedule Entry

Permissions: Read/Write

Lowercase letters (a–z), uppercase letters (A–Z), numbers, and the underscore (_) are valid characters for the short name. The space ( ), period (.), and other special characters are not supported within the name. The short name must begin with a letter (uppercase or lowercase) or underscore, and not a number.

You can write this property to change the schedule entry’s short name. When you do this and then use the original XNET LIN schedule entry that contains the old name, errors can result because the old name cannot be found. Follow these steps to avoid this problem:

  1. Get the old Name (Short) property using the property node.
  2. Set the new Name (Short) property for the object.
  3. Wire the XNET LIN schedule entry as the input string to the LabVIEW Search and Replace String VI with the old Name as the search string and the new Name as the replace string. This replaces the short name in the XNET LIN schedule entry, while retaining the other text that ensures a unique name.

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

