ConfigStatus

Provides configuration status for the LIN schedule object.
Configuration Status returns an NI-XNET error code. The value can be passed into the LabVIEW Simple Error Handler error code input to convert it to a text description (on message output) of the configuration problem.
Data type:
Long Name: Configuration Status
Class: XNET LIN Schedule
Permissions: Read
By default, the XNET Cluster LIN:Schedules property does not return incorrect configured schedules in the database because you cannot use them in the bus communication. You can change this behavior by setting the XNET Database ShowInvalidFromOpen? property to True. When a schedule's configuration status becomes invalid after the database is opened, the XNET Cluster LIN:Schedules property still returns the schedule even if ShowInvalidFromOpen? is False.
An example of an invalid schedule configuration is when a required schedule property is not defined (for example, a schedule entry within this schedule has an undefined delay time).
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application