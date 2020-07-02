ConfigStatus

By default, the XNET Cluster LIN:Schedules property does not return incorrect configured schedules in the database because you cannot use them in the bus communication. You can change this behavior by setting the XNET Database ShowInvalidFromOpen? property to True. When a schedule's configuration status becomes invalid after the database is opened, the XNET Cluster LIN:Schedules property still returns the schedule even if ShowInvalidFromOpen? is False.

An example of an invalid schedule configuration is when a required schedule property is not defined (for example, a schedule entry within this schedule has an undefined delay time).