Minimum time in seconds the node requires to prepare for the next frame of the diagnostic service.
This property must be defined before reading, either by writing to the property or by importing from an LDF.
Data type:
Long Name: STmin
Class: XNET ECU
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application