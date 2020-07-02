J1939.PreferredAddress

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Specifies the preferred SAE J1939 node address to be used when simulating this ECU.
If you assign this ECU to an XNET session (SAE J1939:ECU property), XNET will start address claiming for this address using the ECU:Node Name property and use the address for the session when the address is granted.
Data type:
Long Name: Preferred Address
Class: XNET ECU
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application