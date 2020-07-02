From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

Table Of Contents

J1939.PreferredAddress

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Specifies the preferred SAE J1939 node address to be used when simulating this ECU.

If you assign this ECU to an XNET session (SAE J1939:ECU property), XNET will start address claiming for this address using the ECU:Node Name property and use the address for the session when the address is granted.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Preferred Address

Class: XNET ECU

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

