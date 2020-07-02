FlexRay.StartupFrm

Returns the I/O name of the startup frame the ECU sends.
When FlexRay:Coldstart? is True, FlexRay:Startup Frame indicates the I/O name of the startup frame that the ECU transmits. When FlexRay:Coldstart? is False, this property is empty (invalid).
Data type:
Long Name: Startup Frame
Class: XNET ECU
Permissions: Read
You can use this frame to simulate the ECU, thereby making the XNET FlexRay interface operate as a coldstart node. To do this, use the Session property node to set Interface:FlexRay:Key Slot Identifier to the Identifier of the frame referenced by this property.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application