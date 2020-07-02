Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

FlexRay.StartupFrm

Version:
Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Returns the I/O name of the startup frame the ECU sends.

When FlexRay:Coldstart? is True, FlexRay:Startup Frame indicates the I/O name of the startup frame that the ECU transmits. When FlexRay:Coldstart? is False, this property is empty (invalid).

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Startup Frame

Class: XNET ECU

Permissions: Read

You can use this frame to simulate the ECU, thereby making the XNET FlexRay interface operate as a coldstart node. To do this, use the Session property node to set Interface:FlexRay:Key Slot Identifier to the Identifier of the frame referenced by this property.

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

