XNET Database Class

Reads and writes properties for an XNET Database I/O name.
Use the XNET Database property node to set or modify an XNET Database I/O name.
|Name
|Description
|Clusters
|Returns an array of XNET Cluster I/O names in this database.
|ShowInvalid?
|Shows frames and signals that are invalid at database open time.