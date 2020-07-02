A cluster is assigned to a database when the cluster object is created; you cannot change this assignment afterward.

You can use an array element to read or write the cluster properties (for example, cluster protocol or cluster frames). Refer to XNET Cluster I/O Name for information about using XNET I/O names.

FIBEX and AUTOSAR files can contain any number of clusters, and each cluster uses a unique name. For CANdb (.dbc), LDF (.ldf), or NI-CAN (.ncd) files, the file contains only one cluster, and no cluster name is stored in the file. For these database formats, NI-XNET uses the name Cluster for the single cluster.