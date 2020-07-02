From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
Returns an array of XNET Cluster I/O names in this database.
Data type:
Long Name: Clusters
Class: XNET Database
Permissions: Read
A cluster is assigned to a database when the cluster object is created; you cannot change this assignment afterward.
You can use an array element to read or write the cluster properties (for example, cluster protocol or cluster frames). Refer to XNET Cluster I/O Name for information about using XNET I/O names.
FIBEX and AUTOSAR files can contain any number of clusters, and each cluster uses a unique name. For CANdb (.dbc), LDF (.ldf), or NI-CAN (.ncd) files, the file contains only one cluster, and no cluster name is stored in the file. For these database formats, NI-XNET uses the name Cluster for the single cluster.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application