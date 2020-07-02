From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

Table Of Contents

Clusters

Version:
Last Modified: September 16, 2019

Returns an array of XNET Cluster I/O names in this database.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Clusters

Class: XNET Database

Permissions: Read

A cluster is assigned to a database when the cluster object is created; you cannot change this assignment afterward.

You can use an array element to read or write the cluster properties (for example, cluster protocol or cluster frames). Refer to XNET Cluster I/O Name for information about using XNET I/O names.

FIBEX and AUTOSAR files can contain any number of clusters, and each cluster uses a unique name. For CANdb (.dbc), LDF (.ldf), or NI-CAN (.ncd) files, the file contains only one cluster, and no cluster name is stored in the file. For these database formats, NI-XNET uses the name Cluster for the single cluster.

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

