XNET Cluster Properties

|Name
|Description
|ApplProtocol
|Specifies the application protocol that the session uses. The database used with the XNET Create Session node determines the application protocol.
|BaudRate64
|Sets the baud rate that all cluster nodes use.
|Comment
|Comment (string) describing the cluster. The string can contain up to 65535 characters.
|ConfigStatus
|Configuration status of the cluster.
|Database
|Database (XNET Database I/O Name) that contains this cluster.
|ECUs
|Array of ECUs (array of XNET ECU I/O names) contained in the cluster.
|Frms
|Array of frames (array of XNET Frame I/O names) transmitted by an ECU in the cluster.
|NameShort
|Short name of the cluster. A cluster name must be unique for all clusters in a database.
|PDUs
|Array of PDUs (array of XNET PDU I/O names) contained in the cluster.
|PDUsReqd?
|Determines whether this cluster requires using PDUs in the database API. This property is always False for CAN and LIN clusters.
|Protocol
|Protocol used by the cluster.
|Signals
|Array of signals contained in all frames in the cluster.
|CAN.FdBaudRate64
|Fast baud rate used by all ECUs in this cluster for CAN FD with Baud Rate Switch.
|CAN.IoMode
|CAN I/O mode used by the cluster. This property is a ring (enumerated list) of three values.
|CAN.FdIsoMode
|Specifies whether the CAN FD cluster is working in ISO, non-ISO, or ISO Legacy mode.
|FlexRay.ActPtOff
|Number of macroticks (MT) that the action point is offset from the beginning of a static slot or symbol window. The range for this property is 1–63 MT.
|LIN.Schedules
|Array of LIN schedules defined in this cluster.
|LIN.Tick
|Relative time between LIN ticks (f64, relative time in seconds).