Determines whether this cluster requires using PDUs in the database API. This property is always False for CAN and LIN clusters.
If this property is False, you can ignore the PDU concept for this cluster and it is safe to use signals as child objects of a frame without PDUs.
If this property returns True, the cluster contains a PDU configuration, which requires reading PDUs as child objects of a frame and signals as child objects of a PDU.
Data type:
Long Name: PDUs Required?
Class: XNET Cluster
Permissions: Read
Internally, the database always uses PDUs, but it shows signal objects as children of both frame and PDU.
The following conditions must be fulfilled for all frames in the cluster to return False from the PDUs Required? property:
If the conditions are not fulfilled for a given frame, signals from the frame are still returned, but reading the property returns a warning.
The NI-XNET session only supports frames that require a PDU for FlexRay. On a CAN or LIN cluster, frames that require a PDU cause the XNET Frame Configuration Status property and the XNET Create Session node to return an error.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application