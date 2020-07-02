PDUsReqd?

Determines whether this cluster requires using PDUs in the database API. This property is always False for CAN and LIN clusters.

If this property is False, you can ignore the PDU concept for this cluster and it is safe to use signals as child objects of a frame without PDUs.

If this property returns True, the cluster contains a PDU configuration, which requires reading PDUs as child objects of a frame and signals as child objects of a PDU.

Data type: