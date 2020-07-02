PDUs

Array of PDUs (array of XNET PDU I/O names) contained in the cluster.

Returns an array of I/O names of all PDUs defined in this cluster. A PDU is assigned to a cluster when the PDU object is created. You cannot change this assignment afterward.

To add a PDU to a cluster, use the XNET Database Create (PDU) node. To remove a PDU from a cluster, use the XNET Database Delete (PDU) node.

