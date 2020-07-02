From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

NameShort

Version:
Last Modified: February 11, 2020

Short name of the cluster. A cluster name must be unique for all clusters in a database.

Valid characters are lowercase letters (a–z), uppercase letters (A–Z), numbers, and underscore (_). Other special characters such as space ( ) and period (.) are not supported within the name. The short name must begin with a letter (uppercase or lowercase) or underscore, and not a number. The short name is limited to 128 characters.

If you write this property, it changes both short and long name.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Name (Short)

Class: XNET Cluster

Permissions: Read/Write

If you use a FIBEX or AUTOSAR file, the short name comes from the file. If you use a CANdb (.dbc), LDF (.ldf), or NI-CAN (.ncd) file, no cluster name is stored in the file, so NI-XNET uses the name Cluster . If you create the cluster yourself, the name comes from Name input of the XNET Database Create (Cluster) node.

Unlike the I/O name (long name), the short name does not include qualifiers such as the database name to ensure that it is unique. The short name is used for display purposes. The fully qualified name is available by using the XNET Cluster I/O name as a string.

If you write this property to change the cluster's short name and then use the original XNET Cluster that contains the old name, errors can result because the old name cannot be found. Use the following steps to avoid this problem:

  1. Get the old Name (Short) property using the property node.
  2. Set the new Name (Short) property for the object.
  3. Close the object using the XNET Database Close node. Wire the close all? input as False to close only the renamed object.
  4. Wire the XNET Cluster as the input string to the Search and Replace String node with the old Name (Short) value as the search string and the new Name (Short) value as the replacement string. This replaces the short name in the XNET Cluster, while retaining the other text that ensures a unique name.

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

