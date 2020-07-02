If you use a FIBEX or AUTOSAR file, the short name comes from the file. If you use a CANdb (.dbc), LDF (.ldf), or NI-CAN (.ncd) file, no cluster name is stored in the file, so NI-XNET uses the name Cluster . If you create the cluster yourself, the name comes from Name input of the XNET Database Create (Cluster) node.

Unlike the I/O name (long name), the short name does not include qualifiers such as the database name to ensure that it is unique. The short name is used for display purposes. The fully qualified name is available by using the XNET Cluster I/O name as a string.

If you write this property to change the cluster's short name and then use the original XNET Cluster that contains the old name, errors can result because the old name cannot be found. Use the following steps to avoid this problem: