From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.

Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

Frms

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: February 10, 2020

Array of frames (array of XNET Frame I/O names) transmitted by an ECU in the cluster.

A frame is assigned to a cluster when the frame object is created. You cannot change this assignment afterward.

To add a frame to a cluster, use the XNET Database Create (Frame) node. To remove a frame from a cluster, use the XNET Database Delete (Frame) node.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Frames

Class: XNET Cluster

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics