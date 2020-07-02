From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Array of frames (array of XNET Frame I/O names) transmitted by an ECU in the cluster.
A frame is assigned to a cluster when the frame object is created. You cannot change this assignment afterward.
To add a frame to a cluster, use the XNET Database Create (Frame) node. To remove a frame from a cluster, use the XNET Database Delete (Frame) node.
Data type:
Long Name: Frames
Class: XNET Cluster
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application