FlexRay.ActPtOff

Number of macroticks (MT) that the action point is offset from the beginning of a static slot or symbol window. The range for this property is 1–63 MT.

This property corresponds to the global cluster parameter gdActionPointOffset in the FlexRay Protocol Specification.

The action point is that point within a given slot where the actual transmission of a frame starts. This is slightly later than the start of the slot, to allow for a clock drift between the network nodes.

