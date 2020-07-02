FlexRay.ActPtOff

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
Number of macroticks (MT) that the action point is offset from the beginning of a static slot or symbol window. The range for this property is 1–63 MT.
This property corresponds to the global cluster parameter gdActionPointOffset in the FlexRay Protocol Specification.
The action point is that point within a given slot where the actual transmission of a frame starts. This is slightly later than the start of the slot, to allow for a clock drift between the network nodes.
Data type:
Long Name: FlexRay:FlexRay:Action Point Offset
Class: XNET Cluster
Permissions: Read/Write
This property is required. If the property does not contain a valid value, and you create an XNET session that uses this cluster, the session returns an error. To ensure that the property contains a valid value, you can do one of the following:
Database file formats require a valid value in the text for this property.
When you create your own in-memory database (:memory:) instead of using a database file, you must set a valid value prior to creating a session because the property does not contain a default.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application